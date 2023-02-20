Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.43 million Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.30M. STSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -708.0% off its 52-week high of $8.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 41.0% up since then. When we look at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 436.07K.

Analysts gave the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended STSA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Instantly STSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.11%, with the 5-day performance at 16.28% in the green. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STSA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1600.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.05% over the past 6 months, a -6.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 26.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 35.80%.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.44% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 80.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.90%. There are 80.52% institutions holding the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.85% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million STSA shares worth $35.49 million.

Commodore Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.20% or 3.71 million shares worth $22.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $3.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.53 million.