SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 0.81 million SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at -$0.12 or -8.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.87M. SATX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5993.08% off its 52-week high of $79.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was -4.62% down since then. When we look at SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Instantly SATX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -8.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.27%, with the 5-day performance at -17.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is -83.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

SATX Dividends

SatixFy Communications Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.09% of SatixFy Communications Ltd. shares while 16.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.64%. There are 16.91% institutions holding the SatixFy Communications Ltd. stock share, with Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 6.15 million SATX shares worth $7.99 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 3.95 million shares worth $5.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 92267.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.