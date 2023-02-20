Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Disappoints Wall Street With 6.47% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.04 or 6.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.27M. STRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1100.0% off its 52-week high of $7.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 17.74% up since then. When we look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.90K.

Analysts gave the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended STRC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Instantly STRC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 6.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 6.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STRC’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1270.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -464.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.65% over the past 6 months, a -67.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 177.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.64 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1 million and $743k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 461.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 575.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation earnings to decrease by -303.60%.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.51% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares while 18.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.04%. There are 18.05% institutions holding the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 6.98 million STRC shares worth $15.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 4.26 million shares worth $9.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.36 million shares estimated at $5.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $1.3 million.