Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.18 changed hands at -$0.48 or -7.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.64M. ROOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -590.29% off its 52-week high of $42.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 34.3% up since then. When we look at Root Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.47K.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Instantly ROOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.93 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.64%, with the 5-day performance at 7.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is 25.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.76 days.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Root Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.92% over the past 6 months, a 44.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Root Inc. will rise 33.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.2 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Root Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $67.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $93.2 million and $85.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Root Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.30% per year.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.45% of Root Inc. shares while 73.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.96%. There are 73.81% institutions holding the Root Inc. stock share, with Ribbit Capital IV, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.00% of the shares, roughly 1.64 million ROOT shares worth $12.91 million.

Silver Lake Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 0.51 million shares worth $4.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $2.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.74 million.