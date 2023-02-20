Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $2.51 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.51M. RMTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.12% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 66.53% up since then. When we look at Rockwell Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.34K.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.78 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 147.29%, with the 5-day performance at 16.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is 26.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77090.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rockwell Medical Inc. will fall -333.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rockwell Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $18.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.33 million and $16.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Rockwell Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 14.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.00% per year.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares while 22.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.57%. There are 22.05% institutions holding the Rockwell Medical Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million RMTI shares worth $1.27 million.

Richmond Brothers, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 98674.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.