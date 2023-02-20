Risk Capital Investors Should Consider COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS).

In the last trading session, 0.41 million COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $3.73 changed hands at -$0.37 or -9.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.84M. COMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2446.92% off its 52-week high of $95.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was -8.04% down since then. When we look at COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COMS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

Instantly COMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.34 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -9.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.83%, with the 5-day performance at -14.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) is -39.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 232.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.61 million and $4.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 149.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 191.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.90%. The 2023 estimates are for COMSovereign Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 10.60%.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.24% of COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares while 4.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.02%. There are 4.36% institutions holding the COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock share, with Buckingham Strategic Partners the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million COMS shares worth $0.14 million.

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 1.81 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $87951.0 under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $42752.0.