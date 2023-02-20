Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 0.56 million Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.25M. RGTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -962.62% off its 52-week high of $11.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 37.38% up since then. When we look at Rigetti Computing Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RGTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rigetti Computing Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.74%, with the 5-day performance at -10.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 22.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGTI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 110.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rigetti Computing Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 125.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rigetti Computing Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.40%.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.23% of Rigetti Computing Inc. shares while 45.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.28%. There are 45.75% institutions holding the Rigetti Computing Inc. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.54% of the shares, roughly 21.58 million RGTI shares worth $40.57 million.

EDBI Pte Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 4.29 million shares worth $3.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $1.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $1.89 million.