RCRT Stock: More Upside For Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.93M. RCRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -720.0% off its 52-week high of $3.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 22.5% up since then. When we look at Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.94K.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.15%, with the 5-day performance at -10.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is -25.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Recruiter.com Group Inc. will rise 48.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.88 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.38 million and $6.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -53.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Recruiter.com Group Inc. earnings to increase by 78.30%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.69% of Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares while 3.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.53%. There are 3.89% institutions holding the Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million RCRT shares worth $49727.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 66208.0 shares worth $26582.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $59860.0 under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 58412.0 shares worth around $23452.0.