Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at -$0.23 or -11.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.01M. RVSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.4% off its 52-week high of $3.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 77.4% up since then. When we look at Rail Vision Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.67K.

Analysts gave the Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RVSN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rail Vision Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0399 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -11.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.36%, with the 5-day performance at 17.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 1.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVSN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -295.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -295.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k.

The 2023 estimates are for Rail Vision Ltd. earnings to increase by 4.50%.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.94% of Rail Vision Ltd. shares while 1.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.24%. There are 1.61% institutions holding the Rail Vision Ltd. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million RVSN shares worth $0.14 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 19745.0 shares worth $12241.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.