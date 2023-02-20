PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.57M. PLXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2522.73% off its 52-week high of $5.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 40.91% up since then. When we look at PLx Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 408.95K.

Analysts gave the PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLXP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLx Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Instantly PLXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2881 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.31%, with the 5-day performance at -16.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is -6.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLx Pharma Inc. will fall -380.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $700k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that PLx Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $800k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.59 million and $2.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.90%. The 2023 estimates are for PLx Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

PLXP Dividends

PLx Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 13.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.39% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares while 29.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.35%. There are 29.91% institutions holding the PLx Pharma Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.06% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million PLXP shares worth $0.96 million.

MSD Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 1.3 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.21 million.