Performance & Trends Of SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ: ICU) Stock

In the last trading session, 67517.0 SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.36M. ICU’s last price was a discount, traded about -623.68% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.80, which suggests the last value was 7.89% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.63K.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.48 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.85%, with the 5-day performance at -12.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU) is -29.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.71% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora shares while 66.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 327.73%. There are 66.48% institutions holding the SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora stock share, with SFMG LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 43888.0 ICU shares worth $0.18 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 39040.0 shares worth $0.4 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 1152.0 shares estimated at $4907.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.