Performance & Trends Of FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Stock

In the last trading session, 50734.0 FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $130.04M. FNGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -242.66% off its 52-week high of $9.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 78.32% up since then. When we look at FingerMotion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.54K.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Instantly FNGR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.78%, with the 5-day performance at -13.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) is -19.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for FingerMotion Inc. earnings to increase by 6.90%.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 17.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.01% of FingerMotion Inc. shares while 1.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.55%. There are 1.27% institutions holding the FingerMotion Inc. stock share, with Andesa Financial Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million FNGR shares worth $0.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 55444.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 55783.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.