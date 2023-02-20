Performance Report And Forecasts For SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS)

In the last trading session, 58628.0 SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.48M. SHFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3806.41% off its 52-week high of $30.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 14.1% up since then. When we look at SHF Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.35K.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Instantly SHFS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8815 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.05%, with the 5-day performance at 2.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) is -39.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28000.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.70% of SHF Holdings Inc. shares while 14.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.84%. There are 14.10% institutions holding the SHF Holdings Inc. stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.80% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million SHFS shares worth $11.18 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.01% or 1.18 million shares worth $8.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022.