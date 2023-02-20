Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR): Don’t Ditch PEAR Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.16M. PEAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -529.91% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 8.41% up since then. When we look at Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.43K.

Analysts gave the Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PEAR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Instantly PEAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.32%, with the 5-day performance at -2.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is -2.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pear Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.14% over the past 6 months, a 43.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pear Therapeutics Inc. will fall -15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 252.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.84 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 million and $2.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 266.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 116.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Pear Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -287.50%.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.85% of Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares while 73.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.89%. There are 73.08% institutions holding the Pear Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 19.25% of the shares, roughly 26.8 million PEAR shares worth $54.68 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.14% or 16.9 million shares worth $34.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $5.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $1.54 million.