Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 85273.0 Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.55 changed hands at $0.28 or 6.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $188.92M. OLMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.63% off its 52-week high of $6.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 56.04% up since then. When we look at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.97K.

Analysts gave the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OLMA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.87 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) is -3.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OLMA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -251.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -119.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.37% over the past 6 months, a -48.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -20.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -188.80%.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.82% of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 83.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.57%. There are 83.46% institutions holding the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 18.81% of the shares, roughly 7.61 million OLMA shares worth $34.63 million.

Logos Global Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.25% or 3.74 million shares worth $17.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $4.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $3.39 million.