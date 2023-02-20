NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s (NASDAQ: NLSP) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 57175.0 NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.23M. NLSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.29% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 76.43% up since then. When we look at NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28800.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.59K.

Analysts gave the NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NLSP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Instantly NLSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) is 2.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for NLS Pharmaceutics AG earnings to decrease by -313.20%.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.96% of NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares while 18.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.18%. There are 18.42% institutions holding the NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 57481.0 NLSP shares worth $35638.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 25800.0 shares worth $15996.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 14362.0 shares estimated at $11920.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.