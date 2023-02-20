Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 69265.0 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.55M. NEPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2439.66% off its 52-week high of $14.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 60.34% up since then. When we look at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.07%, with the 5-day performance at -3.33% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEPT’s forecast low is $21.94 with $21.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3682.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3682.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.29% over the past 6 months, a 37.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $10.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.8 million and $13.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 63.70%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and March 01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.62% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares while 29.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.92%. There are 29.81% institutions holding the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million NEPT shares worth $0.2 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 57142.0 shares worth $86855.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 46534.0 shares estimated at $59563.0 under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 9083.0 shares worth around $2862.0.