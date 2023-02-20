Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 65556.0 Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.64M. NMRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.04% off its 52-week high of $4.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was -4.67% down since then. When we look at Nemaura Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 89390.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 151.82K.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) trade information

Instantly NMRD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.69%, with the 5-day performance at -14.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) is -37.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.5 days.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nemaura Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.58% over the past 6 months, a -16.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nemaura Medical Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nemaura Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $410k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184k and $320k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Nemaura Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by -111.40%.

NMRD Dividends

Nemaura Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 18.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.33% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares while 2.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.78%. There are 2.93% institutions holding the Nemaura Medical Inc. stock share, with Tiger Management L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.56% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million NMRD shares worth $0.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 68861.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.