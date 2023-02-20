Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.90 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.43M. MSGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.13% off its 52-week high of $49.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 81.56% up since then. When we look at Motorsport Games Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MSGM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Motorsport Games Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.73.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

With action -9.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 162.65%, with the 5-day performance at -9.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) is 180.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -50.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSGM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 12.84% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Motorsport Games Inc. will rise 37.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.13 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Motorsport Games Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.22 million and $3.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -55.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Motorsport Games Inc. earnings to increase by 5.40%.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.09% of Motorsport Games Inc. shares while 0.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.74%. There are 0.78% institutions holding the Motorsport Games Inc. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 12216.0 MSGM shares worth $0.13 million.

EMC Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 4485.0 shares worth $48886.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 6279.0 shares estimated at $68441.0 under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 1876.0 shares worth around $20448.0.