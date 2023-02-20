Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.87M. METX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3056.0% off its 52-week high of $7.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 32.0% up since then. When we look at Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.46K.

Analysts gave the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended METX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2717 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, METX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.71 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $29.16 million.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 11.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.83% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares while 9.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.15%. There are 9.45% institutions holding the Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock share, with Empery Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.06% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million METX shares worth $0.21 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 7857.0 shares estimated at $1913.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.