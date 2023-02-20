LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 61719.0 LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.20 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.26M. LMDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -644.17% off its 52-week high of $8.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 35.83% up since then. When we look at LumiraDx Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.28K.

Analysts gave the LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LMDX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LumiraDx Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Instantly LMDX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.33%, with the 5-day performance at 7.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) is 27.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMDX’s forecast low is $1.20 with $7.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -545.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LumiraDx Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a -116.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LumiraDx Limited will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.75 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that LumiraDx Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $47.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $118.25 million and $126.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -64.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -62.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for LumiraDx Limited earnings to increase by 33.00%.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.61% of LumiraDx Limited shares while 26.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.89%. There are 26.39% institutions holding the LumiraDx Limited stock share, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 31.58% of the shares, roughly 14.29 million LMDX shares worth $14.57 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.73% or 10.74 million shares worth $10.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 24829.0 shares estimated at $34015.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.