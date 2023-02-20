Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.24M. LHDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1925.0% off its 52-week high of $5.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 60.71% up since then. When we look at Lucira Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.57 million.

Analysts gave the Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LHDX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lucira Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Instantly LHDX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 148.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is 5.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LHDX’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lucira Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.22% over the past 6 months, a 63.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lucira Health Inc. will fall -4,100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 99.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lucira Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $80 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.12 million and $90.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Lucira Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -84.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.80% per year.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.13% of Lucira Health Inc. shares while 24.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.93%. There are 24.20% institutions holding the Lucira Health Inc. stock share, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 34.25% of the shares, roughly 13.74 million LHDX shares worth $14.56 million.

Eclipse Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.52% or 6.22 million shares worth $0.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $0.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.34 million.