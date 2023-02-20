Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) Disappoints Wall Street With 3.87% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.71M. LOCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -985.39% off its 52-week high of $9.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 4.49% up since then. When we look at Local Bounti Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 287.01K.

Analysts gave the Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LOCL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Local Bounti Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) trade information

Instantly LOCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9345 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.97%, with the 5-day performance at 3.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) is -0.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LOCL’s forecast low is $2.75 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1360.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -208.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Local Bounti Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.58% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,102.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.49 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Local Bounti Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $9.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $638k and $282k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,074.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,109.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Local Bounti Corporation earnings to decrease by -566.10%.

LOCL Dividends

Local Bounti Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.28% of Local Bounti Corporation shares while 16.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.73%. There are 16.57% institutions holding the Local Bounti Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 6.13 million LOCL shares worth $17.4 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 2.14 million shares worth $6.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 3.65 million shares estimated at $5.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $2.15 million.