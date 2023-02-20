LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.48 million LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.16 or 13.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.87M. LMFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.45% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 58.33% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.83K.

Analysts gave the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LMFA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LM Funding America Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 67.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3399 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 13.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 139.13%, with the 5-day performance at 67.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 87.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMFA’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.52% for it to hit the projected low.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $800k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LM Funding America Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for LM Funding America Inc. earnings to increase by 124.00%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.41% of LM Funding America Inc. shares while 28.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.49%. There are 28.71% institutions holding the LM Funding America Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million LMFA shares worth $0.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 98813.0 shares worth around $95848.0.