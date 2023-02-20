Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 0.93 million Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.71 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.67M. ZEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -752.11% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 59.15% up since then. When we look at Lightning eMotors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Instantly ZEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7430 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 5.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 92.99%, with the 5-day performance at 5.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is 16.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZEV’s forecast low is $0.60 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -745.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lightning eMotors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.78% over the past 6 months, a 92.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lightning eMotors Inc. will fall -196.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -114.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.21 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lightning eMotors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $18.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.22 million and $5.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 141.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 236.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Lightning eMotors Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.90%.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.86% of Lightning eMotors Inc. shares while 19.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.10%. There are 19.64% institutions holding the Lightning eMotors Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million ZEV shares worth $4.83 million.

Wolverine Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.98% or 2.67 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $2.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $0.3 million.