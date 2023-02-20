Let’s Talk About Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.64 million Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.79 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.17M. RENT’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.63% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 70.98% up since then. When we look at Rent the Runway Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Instantly RENT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.21 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.26%, with the 5-day performance at 4.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) is 1.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.65 days.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rent the Runway Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.68% over the past 6 months, a 73.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rent the Runway Inc. will rise 17.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.23 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rent the Runway Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $77.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.1 million and $67.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rent the Runway Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.50%.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 07.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.64% of Rent the Runway Inc. shares while 76.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.33%. There are 76.74% institutions holding the Rent the Runway Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.20% of the shares, roughly 8.18 million RENT shares worth $17.99 million.

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 3.95 million shares worth $8.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.83 million shares estimated at $3.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $3.21 million.