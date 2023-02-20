Let’s Talk About OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.65 million OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88M. OP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2987.72% off its 52-week high of $17.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 3.51% up since then. When we look at OceanPal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 961.54K.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Instantly OP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7030 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.65%, with the 5-day performance at -14.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is -39.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for OceanPal Inc. earnings to increase by 101.70%.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 70.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 70.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.49% of OceanPal Inc. shares while 7.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.79%. There are 7.52% institutions holding the OceanPal Inc. stock share, with Lesa Sroufe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 73238.0 OP shares worth $81294.0.

Veriti Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 20449.0 shares worth $22698.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 20037.0 shares estimated at $22241.0 under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares.