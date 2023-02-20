Let’s Talk About Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.49 million Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.04 changed hands at -$0.16 or -7.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.96M. DBGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -10096.08% off its 52-week high of $208.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was -5.39% down since then. When we look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.44 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.66%, with the 5-day performance at -13.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is -21.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Digital Brands Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -311.60%.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares while 0.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.52%. There are 0.52% institutions holding the Digital Brands Group Inc. stock share, with Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 7970.0 DBGI shares worth $74918.0.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 6000.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 2496.0 shares estimated at $23462.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 371.0 shares worth around $1346.0.