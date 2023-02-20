Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ)

In the last trading session, 62476.0 A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.72 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.35M. AZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -291.86% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 48.26% up since then. When we look at A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.87K.

Analysts gave the A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

Instantly AZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7650 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.43%, with the 5-day performance at 7.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) is -15.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AZ’s forecast low is $18.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -946.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -946.51% for it to hit the projected low.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. earnings to decrease by -385.90%.

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.14% of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. shares while 0.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.48%. There are 0.31% institutions holding the A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 46000.0 AZ shares worth $83720.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 37800.0 shares worth $68796.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2393.0 shares estimated at $3398.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.