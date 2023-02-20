Let’s Jump Into The Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.49M. LUCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -207.02% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 69.3% up since then. When we look at Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

Instantly LUCY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.54 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.42%, with the 5-day performance at -2.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) is 44.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Innovative Eyewear Inc. earnings to decrease by -322.40%.

LUCY Dividends

Innovative Eyewear Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.36% of Innovative Eyewear Inc. shares while 1.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.61%. There are 1.83% institutions holding the Innovative Eyewear Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 75000.0 LUCY shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 31062.0 shares worth $70821.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.