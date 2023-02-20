Let’s Jump Into The Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.18 million Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.83 changed hands at -$0.3 or -5.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $209.91M. FUSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.36% off its 52-week high of $8.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 59.01% up since then. When we look at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.10K.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.22 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.33%, with the 5-day performance at 40.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 35.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 130.00% over the past 6 months, a -6.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $594k and $585k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -96.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 0.40%.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 59.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.99%. There are 59.41% institutions holding the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Johnson & Johnson the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.20% of the shares, roughly 3.67 million FUSN shares worth $11.56 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 3.22 million shares worth $9.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 2.51 million shares estimated at $6.15 million under it, the former controlled 5.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $4.87 million.