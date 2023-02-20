Let’s Dive Into The Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at -$0.32 or -10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.61M. ONVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.15% off its 52-week high of $4.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 52.43% up since then. When we look at Organovo Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.02K.

Analysts gave the Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONVO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Instantly ONVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.26%, with the 5-day performance at 39.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 78.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONVO’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -941.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -941.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.55 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Organovo Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 46.00%.

ONVO Dividends

Organovo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares while 17.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.22%. There are 17.05% institutions holding the Organovo Holdings Inc. stock share, with Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.30% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million ONVO shares worth $0.95 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 0.45 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.2 million.