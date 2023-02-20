Let’s Dive Into The Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 78092.0 Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.14M. BPTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -951.16% off its 52-week high of $4.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 18.6% up since then. When we look at Biophytis S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 635.76K.

Analysts gave the Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BPTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biophytis S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Instantly BPTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4750 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.57%, with the 5-day performance at -3.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) is -15.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91450.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biophytis S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.36% over the past 6 months, a 47.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Biophytis S.A. earnings to increase by 37.90%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Biophytis S.A. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.34%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Biophytis S.A. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 23514.0 BPTS shares worth $14063.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 16887.0 shares worth $10100.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.