Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 57315.0 Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.36 changed hands at $0.45 or 6.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $334.14M. KNTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.49% off its 52-week high of $15.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.17, which suggests the last value was 29.76% up since then. When we look at Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.99K.

Analysts gave the Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KNTE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.72.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) trade information

Instantly KNTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.41 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 6.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.66%, with the 5-day performance at 8.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) is 25.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNTE’s forecast low is $11.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -525.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinnate Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.14% over the past 6 months, a -27.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -150.30%.

KNTE Dividends

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. shares while 100.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.43%. There are 100.07% institutions holding the Kinnate Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 21.90% of the shares, roughly 9.67 million KNTE shares worth $115.58 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 4.26 million shares worth $50.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $14.35 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $4.05 million.