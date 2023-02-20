Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.93 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.86M. KAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -24824.11% off its 52-week high of $1478.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.55, which suggests the last value was 6.41% up since then. When we look at Kalera Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.81K.

Analysts gave the Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.96 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.77%, with the 5-day performance at -24.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is -1.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 82610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KAL’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Kalera Public Limited Company earnings to decrease by -362.70%.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.87% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares while 85.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.19%. There are 85.84% institutions holding the Kalera Public Limited Company stock share, with IFP Advisors, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 74.04% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million KAL shares worth $4.03 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 16927.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 95783.0 shares estimated at $0.57 million under it, the former controlled 10.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 3.62% of the shares, roughly 33265.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.