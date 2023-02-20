Is Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $9.71 changed hands at $0.49 or 5.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $574.64M. PHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.49% off its 52-week high of $19.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.09, which suggests the last value was 37.28% up since then. When we look at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 321.90K.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Instantly PHAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.12 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 5.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.46%, with the 5-day performance at 19.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) is 16.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.82% over the past 6 months, a -34.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -42.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.60% for the next quarter.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.85 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.40%.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.48% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 75.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.19%. There are 75.90% institutions holding the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 20.20% of the shares, roughly 8.41 million PHAT shares worth $94.33 million.

Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.97% or 2.48 million shares worth $27.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $11.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $6.05 million.