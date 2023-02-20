Is Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 60655.0 Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.39M. MOVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.12% off its 52-week high of $3.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 6.77% up since then. When we look at Movano Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.99K.

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) trade information

Instantly MOVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.31%, with the 5-day performance at -3.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) is -28.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

Movano Inc. (MOVE) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Movano Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.10%.

MOVE Dividends

Movano Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.21% of Movano Inc. shares while 19.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.65%. There are 19.66% institutions holding the Movano Inc. stock share, with Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.21% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million MOVE shares worth $10.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.31% or 1.11 million shares worth $3.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $1.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.41 million.