Is MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 78895.0 MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $694.36M. MKTW’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.5% off its 52-week high of $5.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 26.21% up since then. When we look at MarketWise Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 153.05K.

Analysts gave the MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MKTW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MarketWise Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) trade information

Instantly MKTW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.62%, with the 5-day performance at -4.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) is -0.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MKTW’s forecast low is $2.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -191.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.36% for it to hit the projected low.

MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MarketWise Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114.54 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MarketWise Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $111.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $146.67 million and $136.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for MarketWise Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.50%.

MKTW Dividends

MarketWise Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 01.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.93% of MarketWise Inc. shares while 33.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.77%. There are 33.04% institutions holding the MarketWise Inc. stock share, with Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.86% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million MKTW shares worth $9.93 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 1.21 million shares worth $2.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc and Royce Value Trust, Inc. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $1.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Value Trust, Inc. held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $1.14 million.