In the last trading session, 0.78 million Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.12 or -9.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.77M. GROM’s last price was a discount, traded about -4097.48% off its 52-week high of $49.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 6.72% up since then. When we look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Analysts gave the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GROM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.1.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -9.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.73%, with the 5-day performance at -18.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is -26.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GROM’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. will rise 74.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.52 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.00%.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.64% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares while 11.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.09%. There are 11.56% institutions holding the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 16103.0 GROM shares worth $24798.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 13908.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3531.0 shares estimated at $35274.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1835.0 shares worth around $18331.0.