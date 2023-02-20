Is Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.34 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.96M. VINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2577.61% off its 52-week high of $35.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 26.87% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.79K.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.09%, with the 5-day performance at -19.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is 11.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.50%.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 17.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.17% of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares while 0.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.97%. There are 0.83% institutions holding the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 8693.0 VINO shares worth $11605.0.

Hexagon Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 8481.0 shares worth $11322.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8997.0 shares estimated at $12010.0 under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 6191.0 shares worth around $8264.0.