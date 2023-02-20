Is Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.67 changed hands at -$0.28 or -7.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.90M. EDBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2352.32% off its 52-week high of $90.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was -2.18% down since then. When we look at Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.92K.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.36 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.75%, with the 5-day performance at -17.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is -60.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.19 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.08 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Edible Garden AG Incorporated earnings to decrease by -49.20%.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.03% of Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares while 0.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.17%. There are 0.14% institutions holding the Edible Garden AG Incorporated stock share, with Outfitter Financial Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 1883.0 EDBL shares worth $6910.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 1043.0 shares worth $3827.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.