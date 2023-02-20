Is Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 52222.0 Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.33M. EAST’s last price was a discount, traded about -396.67% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Eastside Distilling Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93440.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.16K.

Analysts gave the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EAST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Instantly EAST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3465 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.62%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is 16.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eastside Distilling Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.06% over the past 6 months, a 6.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eastside Distilling Inc. will rise 29.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eastside Distilling Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.75 million and $3.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Eastside Distilling Inc. earnings to increase by 31.50%.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.53% of Eastside Distilling Inc. shares while 9.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.78%. There are 9.86% institutions holding the Eastside Distilling Inc. stock share, with ARS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million EAST shares worth $42144.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.29% or 0.15 million shares worth $40641.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $36818.0 under it, the former controlled 2.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 64681.0 shares worth around $16299.0.