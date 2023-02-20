Is Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.26. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.47M. CEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -5339.56% off its 52-week high of $99.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 8.24% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.90%, with the 5-day performance at -5.70% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39062500.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 100.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CEI’s forecast low is $39062500.00 with $39062500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2146291108.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2146291108.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Camber Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 39.10%.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.37% of Camber Energy Inc. shares while 3.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.21%. There are 3.94% institutions holding the Camber Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million CEI shares worth $2.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 0.13 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $1.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.0 million.