Is Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC (NASDAQ: BAER) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.57 million Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:BAER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.22 changed hands at $0.29 or 7.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $184.71M. BAER’s last price was a discount, traded about -513.74% off its 52-week high of $25.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 22.75% up since then. When we look at Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.38K.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:BAER) trade information

Instantly BAER was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.93 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 7.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.34%, with the 5-day performance at 10.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:BAER) is -56.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39070.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BAER Dividends

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:BAER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.37% of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC shares while 105.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1,092.08%. There are 105.18% institutions holding the Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 3.43 million BAER shares worth $34.18 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 2.45 million shares worth $24.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Driehaus Event Driven Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $4.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Driehaus Event Driven Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $3.01 million.