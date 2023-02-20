Is Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 90909.0 Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.88M. BNTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1280.95% off its 52-week high of $2.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 38.1% up since then. When we look at Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 433.17K.

Analysts gave the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Instantly BNTC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.41%, with the 5-day performance at -21.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is -1.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNTC’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1804.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1804.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.50% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25k and $48k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for Benitec Biopharma Inc. earnings to increase by 31.10%.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.93% of Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares while 58.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.32%. There are 58.30% institutions holding the Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 35.74% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million BNTC shares worth $3.72 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.56% or 1.56 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.2 million shares estimated at $1.09 million under it, the former controlled 22.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 74773.0 shares worth around $27793.0.