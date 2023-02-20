Is Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACHV) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 72511.0 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $5.51 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $96.76M. ACHV’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.37% off its 52-week high of $8.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 63.7% up since then. When we look at Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.13K.

Analysts gave the Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACHV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

Instantly ACHV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.92 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 124.90%, with the 5-day performance at 2.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is 29.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACHV’s forecast low is $8.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -752.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Achieve Life Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.20% over the past 6 months, a 5.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. will fall -9.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.50% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $310k.

The 2023 estimates are for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 24.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

ACHV Dividends

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.29% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares while 35.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.75%. There are 35.54% institutions holding the Achieve Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.95% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ACHV shares worth $1.15 million.

Shay Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.90% or 0.34 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.36 million.