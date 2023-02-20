Investors Could Make -963.83% On D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.9 million D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.14M. QBTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1307.45% off its 52-week high of $13.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 7.45% up since then. When we look at D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QBTS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.67%, with the 5-day performance at -16.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is -29.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QBTS’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -963.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -325.53% for it to hit the projected low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.63 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.26 million.

The 2023 estimates are for D-Wave Quantum Inc. earnings to decrease by -214.80%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.07% of D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares while 128.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 137.31%. There are 128.97% institutions holding the D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock share, with Public Sector Pension Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 94.19% of the shares, roughly 59.43 million QBTS shares worth $467.72 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.58% or 7.94 million shares worth $62.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. With 80979.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 53767.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.