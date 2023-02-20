Investor Confidence Declines As ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Shares Lose -$0.02

In the last trading session, 0.25 million ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.75M. RETO’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.24% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 8.82% up since then. When we look at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.95K.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.37%, with the 5-day performance at -20.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is -28.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.40%. The 2023 estimates are for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -332.30%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.84% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares while 0.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 0.74% institutions holding the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million RETO shares worth $0.12 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 22427.0 shares worth $9419.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 22427.0 shares estimated at $9307.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.