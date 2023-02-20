Investing In Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43M. SINT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2813.58% off its 52-week high of $70.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 8.64% up since then. When we look at Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 617.49K.

Analysts gave the Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SINT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$5.45.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.10 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.90%, with the 5-day performance at -10.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is -74.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SINT’s forecast low is $7.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8130.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -188.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sintx Technologies Inc. will rise 22.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 127.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $580k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sintx Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $560k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $165k and $129k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 251.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 334.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sintx Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 64.90%.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 27.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares while 3.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.57%. There are 3.56% institutions holding the Sintx Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 9689.0 SINT shares worth $0.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1610.0 shares worth $51520.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5948.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3626.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.