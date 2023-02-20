Investing In Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.62 million Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.26. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.04M. LIXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.05% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 61.95% up since then. When we look at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 122.00%, with the 5-day performance at -5.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 88.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.50%.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.12% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares while 4.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.99%. There are 4.12% institutions holding the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock share, with Ethos Financial Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million LIXT shares worth $0.28 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 99644.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 48388.0 shares estimated at $54678.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 32745.0 shares worth around $37001.0.